Massive Turing test shows we can only just tell AIs apart from humans

Who are you talking to? IR Stone/Shutterstock

People can only tell apart artificial intelligences from humans around 60 per cent of the time, according to a test taken by more than 1.5 million people. The results raise questions about whether the new generation of AIs should have to identify themselves in conversation, say researchers.

Computer scientist Alan Turing first proposed a test for machine intelligence in 1950. In its original form, a person talks via text with both another person and a machine and has to guess which is which — if …