MasterChef: Emelia Jackson confirms a HUGE spoiler as she shares rare picture with her partner 

Whoops! MasterChef’s Emelia Jackson confirms a HUGE spoiler as she shares a rare photo with her partner

MasterChef’s Emelia Jackson has accidentally dropped a huge spoiler on Instagram. 

After filming for the Channel 10 show wrapped in Melbourne last week, the 30-year-old shared a selfie reuniting with her partner in Sorrento, Victoria on Thursday. 

The picture seemingly confirms the strong rumour that she makes it to the show’s grand finale, as she is only now returning to reality after filming has ended. 

If Emelia hadn’t made it to the final, she would have been back with her partner weeks or even months ago, like her unsuccessful co-stars have been. 

‘5 long months apart,’ Emelia captioned the selfie with her partner on Thursday. 

Little is known about her partner as she rarely posts about him and is yet to reveal his name publicly. She mostly uses social media to promote her cake business. 

On Sunday, Reynold Poernomo and Laura Sharrad also took to Instagram celebrating returning home after production ended, hinting they also make the final. 

‘Back with my bebe,’ Laura gushed on Instagram as she flew back to Adelaide and was reunited with her husband, Max Sharrad.

Similarly, Reynold shared a series of pictures to Instagram on Sunday and Monday hanging out with his friends in Sydney. 

At present, Emelia is the current frontrunner to win the show. She is now the favourite across all major bookmakers after filming ended last week.

Her odds have been slashed so significantly in recent days that her victory is almost guaranteed. SportsBet have her at odds of $1.15, and TAB at $1.02. 

Poh Ling Yeow is also tipped to make the finals alongside Emelia, Laura and Reynold. 

