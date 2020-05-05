MasterChef fans are left confused by contestant Sarah Clare’s absence during Monday’s episode

MasterChef hopeful Sarah Clare left some fans confused during Monday’s episode of the hit cooking show.

The 33-year-old was noticeably absent for most of the episode, leaving some viewers, who may have tuned in late, unsure of her whereabouts.

Fans flocked to social media to lament her absence, questioning if she was sick when the episode was filmed.

Gone but not forgotten: MasterChef hopeful Sarah Clare left some fans confused during Monday’s episode of the hit cooking show

But Sarah had simply opted to ‘sit out’ the cooking challenge, after judge Jock Zonfrillo explained that the orange team had an ‘extra cook’.

‘If you guys win, whoever sits out is safe, but if you lose, they also go into tomorrow’s pressure test,’ the 43-year-old chef explained.

The panicked orange team then huddled together to quickly discuss who would be sitting out the challenge.

Missing person: The 33-year-old was noticeably absent for most of the episode, leaving some viewers, who may have tuned in late, unsure of her whereabouts

The teams were tasked with creating a Thai feast, after taking over a local Thai restaurant in the Melbourne suburb of Ringwood East.

Sarah decided she was the least experienced when it came to cooking Thai food, explaining that while she eats it ‘a lot’, she doesn’t tend to cook it herself.

‘Alright, who’s it going to be?’ Jock asked the group, with Sarah putting her hand up and volunteering to sit the challenge out.

Volunteering: But Sarah had simply opted to ‘sit out’ the cooking challenge, after judge Jock Zonfrillo explained that the orange team had an ‘extra cook’

She then nodded her head and stepped away from her teammates, effectively leaving the cooking challenge.

Without a role in the cooking challenge, Sarah didn’t again feature in the episode, leaving some fans scratching their heads.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday, Sarah said she could understand why some viewers would be confused if they missed the beginning of the episode.

Walking out: She then nodded her head and stepped away from her teammates, effectively leaving the cooking challenge

‘I think some viewers missed the start of the episode where we were one team member up and we [played] Rock Paper Scissors to see who would have to sit out, and unfortunately it was me!’ she explained.

She added: ‘I was there, just not cooking.’

Daily Mail Australia has also reached out to Network Ten for comment.