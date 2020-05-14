MasterChef fans react to ‘chaotic’ star

International superstar Katy Perry prancing around your kitchen, singing made-up ditties about your food and dipping her fingers in your sauce would be enough to send even the coolest chef into a spin.

But Thursday’s MasterChef immunity challenge saw one star absolutely wig out.

Mega fan Reece Hignell was reduced to a sweaty, shaky, giggly mess as a pregnant and full of beans Perry approached his workspace, leaving him speechless.

media_camera Reece’s reaction was adorably frazzled. Picture: Channel 10

“Oh sh*t,” he uttered, laughing and looking down at his workspace as the star introduced herself.

“I don’t know how to talk, I don’t know how to move, I’m just shutting down,” Hignell had told the camera, taking a deep breath.

Poh, Reynold, Sarah, Simon and Reece were battling it out for the immunity pin as the star’s chaotic energy bowled into the kitchen.

The challenge – something “hot and cold” in honour of the show’s theme song performed by Perry.

media_camera A casual Katy Perry strolling into the kitchen. Picture: Channel 10

“Reece, The only thing is I don’t love really fishy things, so anyone that’s doing anything very fishy,” Perry tells Hignell during their brief – and giggly chat.

“Well we’re doing cake,” he responded shyly.

“Oh I love a cake,” Perry bellowed bizarrely.

“Ever since I became with child, I’m definitely into it.

“I have a serious allergy to gluten though … JK,” the cheeky songstress added to an awe-struck Reece.

“You’re stirring very aggressively,” she teased before wandering off.

media_camera Reece struggled to contain himself during the cook – but does his dish impress Katy Perry? Picture: Channel 10

“Katy Perry is just like a goddess, she’s just floating through the kitchen,” he later said, still in disbelief.

Elsewhere in the episode, Poh – who ended up winning the immunity pin – tried her to best to carry on without distraction from Perry’s random singing outbursts.

“I actually have to block this out ’cause I have to get stuff done because it’s just too nuts,” she said.

But the pièce de résistance came when the quirky singer fashioned a bra out of a napkin and declared: “You’re the tits, Reece.”

Wild.

Over on Twitter, viewers were lapping up the star’s kooky kitchen presence:

Katy Perry making napkin boobs to tell Reece he’s the tits was certainly not something I was expecting to see today. #MasterChefAU — Alice Clarke (@Alicedkc) May 14, 2020

Katy Perry showing us why she is one of the greatest of all time. Weird, witty, wonderful. Obsessed with her. #MasterChefAU — Franko (@_thebruz) May 14, 2020

Katy Perry looking at the camera likes its The Office I’M LIVING FOR THIS — maggie (@onlyintheweest) May 14, 2020

OK, I’m willing to forgive MasterChef for a disappointing week of twists (please don’t let it happen again) because of the GENIUS of adding Katy Perry as guest judge. This episode has been so fun to watch! #MasterChefAU — Paul (@sab_au_) May 14, 2020

According to New Idea: “She took a day out of her busy schedule to film MasterChef under a military-like veil of secrecy,” the publication’s source revealed.

“The judges and contestants couldn’t believe their eyes when pop superstar Katy strode into the MasterChef kitchen.”

MasterChef: All Stars continues Sunday night from 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Originally published as MasterChef fans react to ‘chaotic’ star