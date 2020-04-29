MasterChef fans urge tearful Dani Venn to ‘get back to cooking’ in Mystery Box challenge

MasterChef star Dani Venn broke down in the middle of cooking her Mystery Box challenge on Wednesday.

The mother-of-two, 34, was overwhelmed as she tried to think of what to create with a dish using pork, prawns, orange and fresh tarragon.

She had two dishes in mind, but admitted she was overcomplicating her thought process, and said: ‘I don’t know which one’s gonna work. I can’t think of a dish cohesively.’

Although there was no elimination in this round, and she still had not played her immunity pin, the cook said it really mattered to her to create an excellent dish.

‘I’ve put so much on the line for this experience. This just adds so much pressure on me. And just, I miss home… I just don’t feel… good,’ she said tearfully.

But fans of the show weren’t buying the tears, including one who wrote on Twitter: ‘Dani needs to stop flip flopping and just commit to an idea!’

‘Stop sooking, get back to cooking Dani,’ another shared.

Another said: ‘I get that Dani is a producers fave but I’m not good with the dramatics. Just cook or go.’

Someone else suggested: ‘Would Dani be happier by using the pin? Would take self-imposed pressure off.’

However, there were viewers who were sympathetic toward Dani, including one who tweeted: ‘I’m not usually a Dani fan but I felt that – we’ve all been there.’

‘In a high-pressure environment like they’re in, it seems pretty normal to have an off day like Dani is today. At least it’s non-elimination,’ said another.

‘I think Dani was missing her kids really badly,’ someone else suggested.

Luckily for her, Dani was able to get through the challenge despite her ‘slight meltdown’, but the judges sensed there was no cohesion with the pork and prawn elements on the plate.

Judging her plate, chef and former MasterChef winner Andy Allen said: ‘This just screams of someone that was confused. You probably did two dishes in the end.

‘So that’s probably why we’ve got something that seems like it was a quick cook – because there were so many other things going on,’ he added.

MasterChef continues Thursday at 7.30pm on Channel Ten