MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo reveals his anxiety before premiere of the show

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has revealed he suffered with anxiety before the premiere of the revamped Channel Ten reality show.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph this week, Jock said it was ‘tough’ before the ratings for the show’s new format came in.

‘It was a tough lead-up and the pressure was on, but we were all super relieved,’ he told the publication of the overwhelming support by viewers.

According to the publication, Jock felt ‘wound up’ with anxiety as the air-date for MasterChef Australia’s 2020 all-stars season approached.

Jock said the pressure he felt was also made worse due to experiencing the premiere alone due to social-distancing measures.

All the judges are expected to go back to their apartments after filming in Melbourne, with Jock doing so while separated from his wife and children.

‘As a human, social distancing is tough,’ he said. ‘I’m not the only one separated from my family and friends. It’s very, very tough.’

The show premiered to almost 1.1 million viewers this month, with it dominating entertainment ratings for the year so far.

Jock has become an instant hit with fans on the show given his boy next door good looks and smouldering eyes.

Fans of the show are eager to get to know Jock with many surprised by the chef’s dark past, including his crippling addiction to heroin.

Jock’s life spiraled out of control when he tried the drug for the first time at the age of 15, while growing up in Glasgow, Scotland in the 1980s.

Within two years, his addiction had taken over his life and he found himself estranged from his family, homeless, broke and desperate for a job.

New lineup: The show went on to premiere to almost 1.1 million viewers, with it dominating entertainment ratings for the year so far. (Pictured left to right: Gordon Ramsay with MasterChef’s new judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo)

He credits chef Marco Pierre White for saving his life, after he knocked on the British culinary king’s door begging for work when he was 17 and had run out of options.

‘He arranged a youth hostel for me to stay in and lent me money that was to be paid back out of my wages. That sums up Marco – generous beyond measure,’ Jock told The Advertiser in 2017, reflecting on all of Marco’s help.

Jock continued to struggle with drug abuse until he moved to Australia in 2000.

Early days: He credits chef Marco Pierre White for saving his life, after he knocked on the British culinary king’s door begging for work when he was 17 and had run out of options

He did drugs for the last time in Heathrow Airport before boarding a flight to Sydney with his first wife, saying his love of food helped him beat his addiction.

‘A lot of my friends from my early days are dead now or in jail. The thing about being a junkie is that the only way you can get out is if there’s something in your life more compelling than drugs,’ he told the Financial Times in 2017.

‘And for me, I had another addiction: to food and to cooking. That’s what moved me on. That’s how I survived.’

Jock is now happily married to third wife, businesswoman Lauren Fried, who is pregnant with their second child.

He has two other children from his first two marriages.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.