‘There is no better, that’s a fact’: MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo reveals his recipe for creating the PERFECT mac and cheese

By Demeter Stamell For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

He certainly knows his way around a kitchen, and now Jock Zonfrillo is sharing his recipe for the perfect mac and cheese.

In a masterclass on MasterChef last week, the 43-year-old chef coached the show’s contestants on how to make his Triple Hog Corn ‘n’ Cheese.

And he gave the cheese sauce a special mention, confessing he’s a huge fan of mac and cheese.

‘I love macaroni and cheese, so I’ve spent a long time trying to work out what the best possible cheeses are in your cheese sauce,’ he revealed.

Jock said the secret is to use four different kinds of cheeses, and revealed he favours Gorgonzola Dolcelatte, Taleggio, smoked cheddar and Fontina.  

‘We have blue cheese, really soft creamy blue cheese, so you can use Gorgonzola Dolcelatte,’ he explained.

‘Then we’ve got Taleggio. Taleggio is like a washing rind Italian cheese, soft, beautiful. And then we’ve got a smoked cheddar cheese and then Fontina.’

Jock said those four cheeses when combined were ‘the best’ to use when cooking the comfort dish.  

‘Those are the best four cheeses in combination to use for a cheese sauce, categorically,’ he said.

He confidently added: ‘There is no better, that’s a fact, take it to the bank.’

After measuring 130 grams of each cheese, he then combined them in a pot and mixed them in with the béchamel sauce on a low heat.

The full recipe for Jock’s Triple Hog Corn ‘n’ Cheese, including step-by-step instructions, is available on 10 play

MasterChef continues Thursday at 7.30pm on Channel Ten 

