MasterChef SPOILER: Brendan Pang revealed as finalist in leak

There are 20 contestants still battling it out on MasterChef Australia.

And Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Brendan Pang is among the finalists heading into the final stages of the competition, which is being filming Melbourne.

On Sunday, his friends in Perth accidentally dropped a major spoiler when they shared footage from their video group chat to Instagram.

Brendan video-called his friend Jess Calder from his hotel in Melbourne, where he has been staying since January while filming MasterChef.

Jess later shared a screenshot of their conversation to her Instagram account.

Although neither of them said he was a finalist, the fact he was away from home so close to the end of the competition will no doubt raise eyebrows.

It’s believed there are six contestants still filming the show in Melbourne. The eliminated contestants have since returned home, where they are self-isolating.

Several competitors have already effectively confirmed their exits by sharing social media posts from their hometowns.

These include Hayden Quinn, Simon Toohey, Dani Venn, Rose Adam, Jess Liemantara and Ben Ungermann, the latter of whom left the competition after being arrested over a ‘personal matter’.

The likes of Harry Foster, Lynton Tapp, Courtney Roulston and Ben Milbourne, whose exits have all aired on TV, were also sharing Instagram posts from locations other than Melbourne in recent weeks.

Production started in January, before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and has continued despite the global health crisis.

