MasterChef SPOILER: Major twist reveals unlikely rumoured winner as filming wraps in Melbourne 

Reynold Poernomo is no longer the front-runner on MasterChef: Back to Win.

After filming wrapped on the Channel 10 show in Melbourne last week, all major bookmakers are now tipping Emelia Jackson to win the competition.

Her odds have been slashed so significantly in recent days that her victory is almost guaranteed.

Can she do it? Emelia Jackson (pictured) is the new front-runner to win MasterChef Australia, according to all major bookmakers, replacing former favourite Reynold Poernomo

As of Tuesday, Sportsbet has dropped Emelia’s odds to just $1.15.

Jess Liemantara is tipped for second place ($4.50), followed by Laura Sharrad ($5.50), Reynold ($7.50) and Poh Ling Yeow ($14).

Before filming wrapped, Sportsbet had Reynold tipped to win with odds of $1.50, followed by Laura as runner-up ($3.50) and Poh in third place ($7).

Surprise! As of Tuesday, Sportsbet has slashed Emelia’s odds to just $1.15. Reynold used to have odds of $1.50 to win, but is now sitting at $7.50

Is this proof she wins? TAB now has Emelia at even shorter odds of just $1.02. A few days ago, before filming wrapped in Melbourne, she wasn’t even in the bookmakers’ top five

Similarly, TAB now has Emelia at even shorter odds of just $1.02.

Reynold and Laura are jointly tipped for second place with odds of $7, followed by Poh and Jess, who both have odds of $11.

Recent social media posts all but confirm that Emelia, Reynold, Laura and Poh make it to the finale of MasterChef Australia.

Up until last week, they were each sharing photos from Melbourne where the show is filmed. They are now posting pictures from back home, which suggests production has wrapped.

The final four? Recent social media posts all but confirm that Emelia, Reynold (pictured), Laura and Poh make it to the finale of MasterChef Australia

Despite filming being over, it is unclear if a winner has been officially declared.

In previous seasons, MasterChef has recorded multiple endings in order to prevent spoilers from leaking.

Former judge Matt Preston explained in 2017: ‘We re-create the final reveal of the scores, complete with the same scorecards, so they actually stand there with their loved ones and get to watch the real thing unfold.’