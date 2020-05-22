Jimmys Post

MasterChef SPOILER: Sarah Tiong packs her bags and leaves her Melbourne hotel

MasterChef SPOILER: Sarah Tiong packs her bags and leaves her Melbourne hotel

MasterChef SPOILER: Sarah Tiong packs her bags and leaves her Melbourne hotel in photos that ‘prove she DOESN’T win the cooking show’

By Demeter Stamell For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Fan favourite Sarah Tiong appears to be out of the MasterChef competition.

The 29-year-old lawyer and chef was spotted leaving her Melbourne hotel on Thursday with a packed bag, which suggests she’s been eliminated from the show.

Sarah, who normally resides in NSW, had been staying in Melbourne while filming the Channel 10 cooking competition.

Gone already? Sarah Tiong appears to be out of the MasterChef competition after she was spotted leaving her Melbourne hotel on Thursday with a packed bag

Onlookers saw Sarah being escorted from the hotel and into a yellow taxi.

She was then driven to another location in Melbourne, where she was greeted by friends and family.

As she emerged from the taxi at her destination, a young woman excitedly leapt into Sarah’s arms and gave her a hug.

Checking out: Onlookers saw Sarah being escorted from the hotel, where she had been staying for the duration of the competition, and into a yellow taxi

Checking out: Onlookers saw Sarah being escorted from the hotel, where she had been staying for the duration of the competition, and into a yellow taxi

Sarah’s outing comes just days after fellow MasterChef contender Poh Ling Yeow was spotted shopping for groceries in Melbourne.

Many fans believed this sighting was proof the Adelaide-based chef was still in the running to take out the top spot.  

Poh, 47, is expected to make it to the end of the competition, which is still being filmed but is expected to wrap in the coming weeks.

Warm welcome: She was then driven to another location in Melbourne, where she was greeted by friends and family

Warm welcome: She was then driven to another location in Melbourne, where she was greeted by friends and family

Home away from home: Sarah, who resides in NSW, had been staying in Melbourne while filming the show. Her departure on Thursday suggests she's been eliminated from the show

Home away from home: Sarah, who normally resides in NSW, had been staying in Melbourne while filming the show. Her departure on Thursday suggests she has been eliminated

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed the rumoured final six contestants earlier this month.   

Poh, Reynold Poernomo, Laura Sharrad, Brendan Pang, Reece Hignell and Emelia Jackson all appeared to confirm they were finalists with careless social media posts.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment.

End of the road: MasterChef is still being filmed in Melbourne, but is expected to wrap in the coming weeks. Pictured: MasterChef: Back to Win contestants

End of the road: MasterChef is still being filmed in Melbourne, but is expected to wrap in the coming weeks. Pictured: MasterChef: Back to Win contestants

Source link

admin

Related News

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *