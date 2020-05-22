MasterChef’s Jess Liemantara becomes a new favourite to win after teasing fans with a tart tutorial

Jimmys Post

MasterChef’s Jess Liemantara, 21, becomes a new favourite to win after sharing her recipe for a white chocolate raspberry tart

She’s one of the youngest chefs to ever compete on MasterChef Australia, and was just 19 when she first debuted on the show in 2018.

And Jess Liemantara has become the new favourite to win the Back to Win season, after sharing a glimpse of her white chocolate raspberry tart tutorial.

The 21-year-old sent viewers into a frenzy over the YouTube clip, which demonstrate her incredible cooking skills. 

Jess, who is known as ‘Jess Lemon’ to fans, shared a teaser for her tutorial on Instagram. A fan then re-posted the video in a popular MasterChef Facebook group, where it became a hot topic of discussion.

Fans were quick to praise the young cook, with one writing: ‘I love Jess. I hope she claims the title. Such a humble, beautiful soul.’

Another added: ‘Jess is a superstar. For someone so young she is an amazing cook.’

Sending fans into a frenzy! After Jess – who is known as Jess Lemon to fans – posted a teaser for her tutorial (pictured) on Instagram, one fan then posted it in the MasterChef Australia 2020 Facebook page

‘I hope she claims the title’: Fans were quick to praise the young cook in the Facebook group

A third fan called Jess an ‘intuitive cook,’ while another wrote: ‘Hope you win.’

The discussion turned to whether Jess was a better chef than the current MasterChef front-runner, Poh Ling Yeow.

‘I think Poh is an absolute champion and is so talented but deep down I want somebody else to win,’ one viewer wrote.

‘I feel like she is past MasterChef, is very experienced and has already achieved so much. I’d love to see somebody like Jess win.’ 

Sorry Poh! One fan started a new thread in the Facebook group and wrote that she wants Jess to win, rather than fan favourite and front runner, Poh Ling Yeow, 47

‘Excited to share recipes of all things sweet’: Earlier this week, Jess shared on Instagram a teaser for her upcoming white chocolate raspberry tart tutorial, that she’ll be releasing soon

Earlier this week, Jess shared a teaser for her white chocolate raspberry tart tutorial, which she will be releasing in full soon.

It will be her first ever online cooking tutorial.  

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 10

Looks delicious: In the clip, she wears a pair of overalls as she whips up the sweet treat, that is finished with a decorative gold leaf

