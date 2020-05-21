MasterChef’s Melissa Leong explains how panic buying nearly ruined the ‘pimp my noodle’ challenge

It’s a common staple in shopping trolleys around Australia each week.

But after outraged viewers flooded twitter demanding to know why Mi Goreng was left out of MasterChef’s ‘pimp my noodle’ challenge on Thursday, Melissa Leong was forced to explain.

The season 12 judge clarified the episode was filmed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when shoppers flooded supermarkets to strip shelves bare of essential goods.

‘Before anyone asks, there are no IndoMie Mi Goreng noodles on the table because: a) it was the very early stages of COVID and y’all bulk bought them out of circulation,’ she responded on Twitter.

She added: ‘We needed to challenge these talented contestants a little further than the OG’.

Following her explanation, bashful viewers were left admitting that that had contributed to the crisis.

‘Considering I still have 18 packets of them in my cupboard… It’s my fault,’ one admitted.

Another added: ‘I have seven packets and two rolls of toilet paper. I know where my priorities lie’.

‘Haha, I ate four packets this morning,’ confessed one.

Thursdays’ episode of the hit Channel 10 cooking show swept aside it’s usual array of elaborate and complicated dishes to make way for whipping up meals using instant noodles.

Contestants were given 15 minutes to ‘pimp’ up their chosen packet noodle.

Despite the humble ingredients, fan favourite Poh Ling Yeow still managed to pull an impressive gourmet lobster infused meal out of her hat.

Fellow contestant Jess Liemantara was the big winner on the night, amazing judges with her spicy pork and noodle soup.

‘In 15 minutes you have managed to get an amazing amount of layered flavouring in that bowl mouth,’ judge Jock Zonfrillo praise her.

‘My mouth is tingling,’ he added.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10