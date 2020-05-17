MasterChef’s Poh Ling Yeow amuses fans as she SITs on gantry stairs

She’s the fan favourite who has been accused of receiving more airtime than other contestants on MasterChef: Back to Win.

And it seems even when Poh Ling Yeow isn’t showing off her impressive cooking skills, she’s still able to steal the spotlight away from her fellow competitors.

On Sunday night’s episode, the 47-year-old was immune from elimination and relegated to the kitchen’s gantry to view the action.

‘I’m waiting for her musical number to start’: On Sunday night, Poh Ling Yeow (pictured) amused viewers when she decided to SIT on the gantry stairs to watch her competition

Fans were quick to point out how hilarious it looked on-camera.

‘I am just waiting for Poh to start her musical number and start to slowly [descend] the stairs,’ commented one viewer.

‘Honestly, Poh sitting on the gantry stairs is a mood,’ wrote another.

Another viewer suggested Poh was having none of it. ‘F*** the gantry, I’m sitting on the stairs,’ they said.

Front row: Fans were quick to point out how hilarious it looked on-camera. ‘Honestly, Poh sitting on the gantry stairs is a mood,’ wrote another

Fans were quick to voice their comments on Twitter. One fan laughed off: ‘I am just waiting for Poh to start her musical number and start to slowly [descend] the stairs’

‘I need a gif of Poh sitting on the stairs STAT,’ demanded another viewer.

‘I just want to be sitting up on the stairs with Poh,’ pleaded another fan.

Since MasterChef: Back to Win premiered, some fans have vented their frustration over Poh’s disproportionate amount of screen time.

Sitting pretty: ‘I just want to be sitting up on the stairs with Poh,’ pleaded another fan

Backlash: On May 6, she addressed viewers’ concerns on Nova 96.9, and said: ‘I know there’s been a few comments about “Oh, it’s the Poh show”, but it’s because I keep doing well and then doing badly,’ she said of her cooking performance

On May 6, she addressed viewers’ concerns on Fitzy and Wippa.

‘I know there’s been a few comments about “Oh, it’s the Poh show”, but it’s because I keep doing well and then doing badly,’ she said of her cooking performance.

‘So it means I’m in all the cooks,’ she added.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Ten