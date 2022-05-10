Mastronardi Produce Celebrates "Flavor Nation" and 13 Years as Best Managed Company

KINGSVILLE, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ – Mastronardi Produce is thrilled to announce it has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 13th year in a row. The company is a fourth-generation family-owned business and embraces an employee-driven culture.

“We dedicate this achievement to our employees who truly drive our success as a company,” said Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “It is the passion of our people nationwide that secures our place as a global leader in greenhouse vegetable growing. We are honoured to receive this award, and I’m excited to see what’s next for Flavor Nation.”

With headquarters in Kingsville, Ontario, Mastronardi Produce employs over 700 people in Canada and “Flavor Nation” is the name it affectionately gives to encompass all of its employees who represent brands including SUNSET®, WOW™ Berries, Backyard Farms®, BerryWorld®, and Queen of Greens™. The company prides itself in growing and marketing premium, must-have products such as its Bombs™ tomato line, which delivers incomparable flavor and consistency.

Mastronardi Produce has continued to meet demand to supply fresh, healthy produce in the face of significant challenges to the supply chain still being felt in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a 13-year Best Managed winner, the company continues to demonstrate its leadership in operational excellence and retains its prestigious Platinum Club status among Canada’s business elite.

“The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth.”

Now in its 29th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian‑owned and managed companies for innovative, world‑class business practices.

Mastronardi Produce’s mission is to inspire healthy living through WOW flavor experiences. Join one of the best places to grow with leaders in business excellence and innovation. To view open positions or to apply online, visit www.sunsetgrown.com/careers.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

