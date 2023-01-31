Jimmys Post

Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Jan 31, 2023
Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group)

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its fourth quarter 2022 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna Live, and more, each built to increase our users’ likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-reports-fourth-quarter-2022-results-301735241.html

SOURCE Match Group

