‘Matrix’ Creator Lilly Wachowski Calls Out Ivanka Trump & Elon Musk For ‘Red Pill’ Tweets

Lilly Wachowski is calling out both Elon Musk and first daughter Ivanka Trump for using a reference to The Matrix and relating it to the coronavirus pandemic.

It started when Elon tweeted “Take the red pill 🌹,” and Ivanka retweeted his post, adding, “Taken”.

If you’ve seen the movie, you know that Morpheus tells Neo that he’s been living in a computer simulation and offers him two choices – the blue pill, which will let him go back to his life and forget about everything; or the red pill, which let’s Neo learn the truth about the Matrix and the fake reality.

Lilly wasn’t happy with the two referencing the movie that she helped to create.

“F*** both of you,” she responded to the tweets.

Later on though, Lilly turned the viral reaction into a call to action, and asked those retweeting on their own to donate to Brave Space Alliance.

