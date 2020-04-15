Matt Damon delights locals as he isolates in a small Irish town

Hollywood superstar Matt Damon has delighted locals by isolating in a small Irish town with his family after being caught up in Ireland’s coronavirus lockdown.

The Bourne Identity star, 49, was filming Ridley Scott epic The Last Duel when lockdown began and amid the travel ban, is now isolating in seaside resort Dalkey, an affluent suburb of Dublin with his wife and four children.

Before lockdown began in Ireland on March 27, the Oscar winner was snapped posing outside a cafe and in a restaurant with fans, as well as going swimming near Dalkey with his clothes in a bag from Irish grocery store SuperValuIRL.

Say what? Hollywood superstar Matt Damon has delighted locals by isolating in small Irish town Dalkey with his family after being caught up in Ireland’s coronavirus lockdown (pictured with a fan on March 15)

One fan tweeted: ‘Matt Damon going swimming near #Dalkey with his togs in a SuperValuIRL bag – fitting right in!’

Another wrote: ‘Matt Damon ( huge fan) in Dalkey with a Supervalue bag made my day. Just speaks to how human we all are. This virus has no selectivity, does not discriminate and affects us all over the world. I hope Matt is enjoying his stay here.’

The star, worth an estimated $160million, has also reportedly been seen jogging around Dalkey.

Matt visited the Corner Note Cafe with his family on March 15 and happily posed for a photo with waitress Mary Caviston.

Here he is: On March 22, the down-to-earth star also posed for snaps with staff at steak and seafood eaterie Ouzos in Dalkey

She told the Irish Mail On Sunday she was ‘surprised’ when she realised the man at table 92 was the Hollywood icon.

She said: ‘He came in at about 9.30 on a Sunday morning. It was 15 March so just two days before we went into lockdown.

‘He was with his wife and his beautiful children, there were six of them in total, he was the last in and he was wearing a baseball cap, and I did catch the American accent but other than that he was just like any other customer.

‘He had a beautiful family. They were all impeccably mannered, so polite, unassuming just really lovely people.’

On March 22, the down-to-earth star also posed for snaps with staff at steak and seafood eaterie Ouzos in Dalkey.

The restaurant wrote: ‘Thanks to @matt_damon_official for dropping into Ouzos Dalkey, Dublin, Ireland to approach our owner, @hicham_raouf_ to discuss his idea for another film here in Ireland. Ouzos’ 2!!

Happy couple: The star is isolating with wife Luciana and their children (pictured 2018)

The Last Duel, adapted from a historical novel by Matt and Ben Affleck, also stars Adam Driver.

The movie marks the first return of Matt’s writing partnership with Ben Affleck since their award-winning script for Good Will Hunting.

MailOnline has contacted Matt’s representatives for comment.

Last month, Matt joined his co-stars of the 2011 virus thriller Contagion – a prescient film these days – for a series of public service announcements to warn about COVID-19.

Matt , Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with scientists from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health to offer four individual homemade videos with advice and a message of unity.

Contagion, directed by Steven Soderbergh, explores a scenario in which a lethal and fast-moving influenza is spreading around the world.

Damon in his video notes that it is ‘creeping it’s way up the charts on iTunes, for obvious reasons.’

The actor, who in the film played a character who was immune to the hypothetical virus, also stresses listening to experts and staying 6 feet apart.

‘That was a movie. This is real life,’ he says.

‘I have no reason to believe that I’m immune to COVID-19. And neither do you.’

The PSAs were written by the film’s screenwriter, Scott Z. Burns, under the guidance and with the input of the same medical experts who worked of the movie. They were all shot by the actors themselves, with Winslet’s husband helping film her video.

Acclaimed: Matt is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars, known for his roles in the Bourne franchise (pictured in 2002’s The Bourne Identity)