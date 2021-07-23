Matt Damon fights Adam Driver in tense trailer for ‘The Last Duel’

Ridley Scott’s upcoming medieval epic The Last Duel tells the true story of the last sanctioned duel in France, fought between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). When Le Gris assaults Carrouges’ wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer), she publicly accuses him and sets in motion a fight to the death between the two men. Written by Nicole Holofcener, Damon, and Ben Affleck, who also stars, The Last Duel promises to be an intense exploration of power, chivalry and Marguerite’s courage to stand up for the truth and demand justice.

The Last Duel hits theaters October 15.