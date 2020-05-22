Matt Damon is seen for the first time since revealing his daughter, 21, recovered from coronavirus

He recently revealed his stepdaughter Alexia, 21, contracted coronavirus early on in the pandemic while living in New York City.

And Matt Damon was seen for the first time since confirming she has made a full recovery as he was seen leaving a supermarket in Dalkey, Dublin on Friday.

The actor, 49, who is self-isolating in Ireland with his wife and children, bar Alexia, cut a casual figure for the outing.

Matt sported a black hoodie and a pair of dark jeans along with a navy T-shirt.

The Good Will Hunting star also wore a black cap and matching trainers as he did some grocery shopping.

Matt appeared to be by himself on the outing, with his wife Luciana and their children Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, and Stella, nine, likely remaining in the luxurious mansion the family are renting during lockdown.

It comes after Matt recently spoke to Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly on Ireland’s Spin 103.8’s Fully Charged, where he admitted COVID-19 ‘is scary’ and spoke of Alexia, who is his wife Luciana’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Family: Matt recently revealed his stepdaughter Alexia, 21, contracted coronavirus early on in the pandemic while living in New York City but she has since recovered (pictured in 2019)

Matt became stuck in Ireland where he was filming due to the travel ban, however he has likened his time in the Emerald Isle to ‘a fairytale’.

It was revealed last month that Matt, his wife Luciana, and their daughters have been residing in a lavish €8million ($8.6million/£7million) pad in the luxury area.

Matt, who called Alexia his daughter in the chat, said: ‘Our oldest daughter is in college, she’s in NYC. She had Covid really early on, along with her roommates and got through it fine. But everybody’s ok…

‘For Lucy’s mum and my mum, it’s scary for that generation. I think we’ve all got the message now, everyone’s doing the isolation and social distancing and hand-washing and everything we can to mitigate this but it’s frightening, certainly for our parents.’

It seems Dalkey has gained the A-list stamp of approval, as Matt gushed: ‘It’s incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. It feels a little like a fairytale here. Bono lives over there, Enya lives over there’.

Before lockdown began in Ireland on March 27, the Oscar winner was snapped posing outside a cafe and in a restaurant with fans, as well as going swimming near Dalkey with his clothes in a bag from Irish grocery store SuperValu.

One fan tweeted: ‘Matt Damon going swimming near #Dalkey with his togs in a SuperValuIRL bag – fitting right in!’

Another wrote: ‘Matt Damon (huge fan) in Dalkey with a Supervalue bag made my day. Just speaks to how human we all are. This virus has no selectivity, does not discriminate and affects us all over the world. I hope Matt is enjoying his stay here.’

The tickled star weighed in on rumours that he was carrying beers in the SuperValu bag when he was snapped by a fan.

He said: ‘That bag, we just had a the towels. I was with the kids, we were taking a dip there. We didn’t show up with beach bags, we were just improvising…

‘I’m sure there were cans in there originally, we just had to take them out to put the beach towels in.’

Happy: Matt became stuck in Ireland where he was filming due to the travel ban, however he has likened his time in the Emerald Isle to ‘a fairytale’ (pictured in Dalkey, where he is in lockdown)

The star, worth an estimated $160million, has also reportedly been seen jogging around Dalkey. Matt visited the Corner Note Cafe with his family on March 15 and happily posed for a photo with waitress Mary Caviston.

She told the Irish Mail On Sunday she was ‘surprised’ when she realised the man at table 92 was the Hollywood icon. She said: ‘He came in at about 9.30 on a Sunday morning. It was 15 March so just two days before we went into lockdown.

‘He was with his wife and his beautiful children, there were six of them in total, he was the last in and he was wearing a baseball cap, and I did catch the American accent but other than that he was just like any other customer.

‘He had a beautiful family. They were all impeccably mannered, so polite, unassuming just really lovely people.’