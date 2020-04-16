Matt Damon’s spending coronavirus crisis in small Irish town, and the locals are loving it

Matt Damon has brought some happiness to residents of the small town of Dalkey, Ireland, during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s been spotted around town posing for photos for those who ask, taking a jig and even putting his things in a bag from a local grocery store while going for a swim.

The locals find it endlessly amusing.

Matt Damon has been stuck in Dalkey for weeks because his film packed in so he is isolated here with his dogs. So he goes down to the sea with his super valu bag for a swim, as you do:) We are all in this together as they say…. pic.twitter.com/AwEkhGLl9b — Jimmy (@Filmandwriting) April 12, 2020

I am thinking, once again, about how Matt Damon is really just out here hopping around Dalkey — fiona alice (@fionamcpartlan) April 16, 2020

According to the Daily Mail, the Oscar winner has been passing time in the area since March 27, when it was locked down due to the health crisis. Before that, Damon was working there for an upcoming Ridley Scott film, The Last Duel. He’s reportedly there with his wife, Luciana, and their four daughters.

Mary Caviston, a server at the Blue Note Cafe, said she was “surprised” to find out she was waiting on Damon, because she didn’t recognize him at first.

“He was with his wife and his beautiful children, there were six of them in total, he was the last in and he was wearing a baseball cap, and I did catch the American accent but other than that he was just like any other customer,” Caviston told the newspaper. “He had a beautiful family. They were all impeccably mannered, so polite, unassuming just really lovely people.”

No surprise that the internet is already having fun with the idea of Damon, who’s already a meme favorite, just hanging out around town.

It seems Matt Damon is still in Dublin. In a bid to fly under the radar he may be in disguise and going by the psuedonym ‘Matt Damo’. pic.twitter.com/vbdNHV3huE — Paul Gillen (Staying at Home) (@paulgillen82) April 13, 2020

Damon has been working during some of his time in quarantine. Last month, he joined with the other stars of Contagion to film PSAs urging people to stay home. He and friend Ben Affleck raised $1.75 million in a charity poker game on Saturday in Las Vegas to help Feeding America.

