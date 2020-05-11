Matt Keough: Cause of Death Revealed by Ex-Wife



A week after the unexpected death of her ex-husband, former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough has opened up about his cause of death.



“He had a pulmonary embolism,” Jeana told Hollywood Life over the weekend, speaking to an entertainment news publication for the first time since Matt Keough passed away.



As previously reported, the former professional baseball pitcher — who appeared on a handful of The Real Housewives of Orange County episodes, even after his marriage to Jeana fell apart — died in early May.



He was 64 years old.



“He wasn’t sick,” Jeana added of Matt, emphasizing how her ex-husband’s death came out of nowhere… and yet pointing to the coronavirus as a possible explanation.



Not that Matt was sick with the virus, but…



“He was used to riding his bike 30 miles a day or 20 miles a day, so probably the inactivity,” Jeana theorized about what, exactly, could have caused the pulmonary embolism.



As for how a blood clot blocked Matt’s pulmonary artery in his lungs, which is the cause of a pulmonary embolism?



This remains a mystery to former Bravo personality.



“So young and pretty reasonably healthy,” she said of Matt. “That’s a guy who never ate sugar and ate really healthy.”



Jeana said in this same interview that Matt was simply watching television with his girlfriend last week when she got up to leave the room and then returned… and he was gone.



So very tragic.



Adding to the horrible nature of Matt’s passing, his daughter, Kara, announced just days earlier that her newborn son died in childbirth.



“Daddy, please take care of my son,” Kara Keough wrote in an emotional tribute to her dad afterr he died, referencing his career as a relatively successful Major League Baseball player and adding:



“Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”



Matt and Jeana got married in 1984 and separated 20 years later.



However, they continued living together during early seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and loyal viewers of the show likely feel as if they knew Matt pretty well.



The day after he died, many Real Housewives of Orange County stars paid tribute to Matt.



“Rest in peace Matt,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote, for example.



Jo De La Rosa, another original star of the show, wrote: “I’m so incredibly sorry to hear about this.”



“I’m so sorry for your loss,” Tamra Judge said. “Big hugs and prayers.”



We feel the same way. May Matt Keough rest in peace.