Matt Roloff Gushes Over Caryn Chandler, Discusses “Wedding Bells”



Little People, Big World star chose a subtle way to respond to cheating allegations. That’s a tricky topic to approach.



When it comes to talking about wedding plans with Caryn Chandler, however, Matt is much more direct.



Matt Roloff sat down for an interview on the podcast, First Class Fatherhood, to discuss his longtime romance with Caryn.



“There’s no immediate wedding bells yet,” Matt says.



“Caryn and I are kind of waiting to let [ex-wife Amy Roloff’s wedding] excitement play out,” he explains.



But when it comes to an engagement and marriage, he warns: “but no wedding bells planned [just] yet.”



“I hope one day that there are,” Matt expresses, “and [there] probably will be.”



“Caryn and I are very close,” he affirms.



“We enjoy each other’s company and friendship immensely. …” Matt expresses.



That much has been abundantly clear for quite some time.



“We’re dating and having fun together,” Matt characterizes their relationship.



They are enjoying each other’s company “and living our best lives.”



Matt also purchased a vacation home — a house belonging to Caryn’s parents — in Arizona.



He for some reason prefers the weather in Arizona to Oregon, and has enjoyed vacationing there with Caryn.



“My kids seem to really accept Caryn very, very well,” Matt shares.



That has been clear, even if it is a little surprising considering that his emotional bond with Caryn allegedly began before his divorce.



Speaking of his family and Caryn, Matt says: “They spend a lot of time together.”



“She’s a great, sort of, surrogate [grandma]” to his precious grandchildren, he adds.



“They call her Cha-Cha,” Matt says, referring to hids grandkids.



Notably, his grandchildren are very young — half of them are still newborns.



“The grandkids love spending time with her,” Matt affirms.



“And,” he states, “she loves spending time [with them].”



“She’s very, very active” in helping to manage Matt’s family time, he reveals.



Matt explains that Caryn is proactive “in not just accepting the grandkids.”



“But,” he shares, “really setting things up and getting me involved,”



Sometimes, people who are new to being grandparents — and Matt has only been a grandfather for a few years — need a little helpful nudge.



“Matt,” he recalls her telling him, “you’re putting your computer and phone away tonight.”



“You’re gonna be playing games and reading to the grandkids tonight,” he says that she likes to inform him.



Caryn will apparently tell him: “That’s what you’re doing.”



Clearly, Matt needs firm guidance — but of course, he’s delighted to spend quality time with his grandkids.



Matt and Caryn’s relationship allegedly began with a dubious start.



It’s awkward when someone goes from “employee” to “romantic partner.”



It’s more awkward when that transition allegedly began, to some degree, while the erstwhile employer was still married.



Even if that is true, of course, Caryn is not a “home-wrecker.” That title belongs solely to a cheating partner, not to the third party.



It’s so cute to hear that Caryn plays a hand in arranging these beautiful playdates between Matt and his grandkids.



Just as Matt’s kids enjoy having a little time to themselves, he delights in bonding with these precious little ones.



Good for Caryn for helping to make sure that it happens regularly.



We’ll keep our ears out for those “wedding bells” that he mentioned … but only after Amy and Chris get hitched!