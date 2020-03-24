Matt Roloff Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Little People, Big World



Let’s get this out of the way up front:



Little People, Big World is not scripted.



Matt Roloff is aware of rumors along these lines that crop up across nearly all reality shows, which is perhaps why he recently gave an interview that sought to break things down for fans and critics alike.



The TLC personality was a guest this week on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast, choosing to actually talk openly about his show’s editing process with the hosts.



This is a rarity for reality television stars.



As part of his appearance, Matt said there’s “a lot of [time] compression” that takes place during a season, which can make it appear as though loved ones are “always at each other’s throats and it’s not quite that way.”



What did he mean, exactly?



You see, Matt explained, producers film the show over eight months … and air the episodes within an eight-week time period.



Even though cameras capture a lot of “real” moments, some may look more intense because they only have so much time available per episode.



“Let’s say Amy [Roloff] and I are arguing about something,” Matt explained on air.



“We’ve been getting along for six months and then we have another argument, well they throw those two arguments into one episode. Just the nature of television really puts out a different impression.”



Last season on Little People, Big World, it certainly did appear as if Amy and Matt were at each other’s throats every single week.



They were arguing over the future of their jointly-owned farm and whether or not Amy would sell a portion of the property to her ex-husband.



As you can see in the trailer for the new season below, it appears as if these former spouses do end up coming to a resolution over this pressing topic:



Will Matt himself move off the farm?



He didn’t address that speculation during this podcast interview.



But the father of four did address how people often share their thoughts on social media and draw conclusions about his relatives.



At times, the reality star admitted he wanted to tell nay-sayers “if only you knew this,” but it’s not always worth the extra drama to clear the air.



Fortunately, his family members have grown “thick skin” after living in the spotlight, Matt continued.



“We appreciate all of our fans … we love the people who are interactive with us,” the author gushed. “But, we also realize some people they just get it wrong sometimes.”



Lastly, regarding how he’s doing amid the Covid-19 outbreak and pandemic?



“Everybody in our family is safe and healthy so far,” he said, concluding of himself and his girlfriend:



“Caryn and I are down here in our Arizona home … We’re just really staying in, so is the family up in Oregon and [they] all [are] doing well.”



We actually documented the reaction of many of the Roloffs to this health crisis HERE.



And you can see plenty more from Matt and company when Little People, Big World returns with new episodes on March 31.



We cannot wait!