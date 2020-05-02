Matthew McConaughey & J.Lo Reminisce About Filming ‘The Wedding Planner’ & She Hints At Sequel

‘The Wedding Planner’ stars Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez reconnected on Twitter to reminisce over their 2001 rom-com, and we’re living for it!

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey have reconnected on Twitter — and we’re living for it! The actors, who starred in the romantic comedy The Wedding Planner, hinted at a sequel to the iconic flick when they reminisced on filming the 2001 movie. On the May 1 episode of Matthew’s weekly webs series, McConaughey Takes, the 50-year-old revealed he “had a lot of fun” working with J-Lo. Soon the episode was posted, the “On The Floor” singer took to Twitter and wrote “Let’s do it again soon” with a winking emoji. Our hearts!

The pair’s virtual reunion began on April 31 when the 50-year-old Super Bowl Half Time star shared a screen grab from the film to Twitter for #ThrowbackThursday and tagged her former co-star. “You are enough…,” Jen tweeted in reference to her famous line from the film. When Matthew saw the post, he quickly replied with, “You are more than enough.” He went on to discuss the film in further detail on his latest episode of McConaughey Takes.

He said that J-Lo “was already cast [and] they were looking for the male lead,” when he was approached for the film. “I think we were coming up against a writers strike. So, what that means is the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible … the industry needed content.” Matthew also noted that he “got paid real well” for the role because “they really needed [him].”

He also totally gushed over Jen, and her performance in the flick. “I’ve always called [Jennifer] a quad threat. What does she not do? That girl works her backside off on everything,” he said, adding, “She does not just show up and wing it at all. She’s like clockwork. Just hammers it and knocks it out.” Since starring in the film, J-Lo has become one of the biggest names in music. The multi-hyphenate talent seems to be at the height of her powers. With the success of her film Hustlers, her flawless Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and her engagement to former Yankee baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 44, everything in J. Lo’s life appears practically perfect!