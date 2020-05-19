Matthew Perry Is Using This Dating App After His Recent Split





Matthew Perry is reportedly looking for love on the dating app Raya after his recent split from girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

The 50-year-old Friends actor is “back on” the app and is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again,” according to Us Weekly.

Matthew started dating Molly in December 2019 and their split was revealed earlier this month. Sources says he deleted his Raya profile after he began dating her, but now he is using the app again.

The cast of Friends was supposed to film a reunion special for the new streaming service HBO Max, which launches on May 27, but it has been delayed due to the pandemic. Get new details on when you can expect to get the special.

