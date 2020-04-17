Matthew Rhys Is a New Kind of ‘Perry Mason’ in HBO Series Trailer – Watch Now!

HBO has dropped the first trailer for its’ upcoming Perry Mason series with Matthew Rhys.

The upcoming series is an origin story for the famous defense attorney and is set in 1931 Los Angeles amidst the Great Depression.

Perry Mason, is just getting started in his career, when the case of the decade breaks down his door. His relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe a pathway to redemption for himself.

The cast includes John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Lili Taylor, and more.

Perry Mason will debut on Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c.