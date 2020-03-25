Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato: New Couple Alert!



It’s official!



Demi Lovato has a very handsome new reason to be singing a very happy song right about now.



And his name is Max Ehrich.



According to Us Weekly, the 27-year old pop singer is dating 28-year old actor Max Ehrich, best known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless.



While the aforementioned tabloid has confirmed this exciting news, any social media user with two working eyes has borne witness of late to some rather flirty exchanges between Lovato and Ehrich.



On Tuesday, for example?



Ehrich – who has posted videos of himself snuggling with Lovato’s dogs, Batman and Ella, on Instagram Stories — shared a shirtless snapshot of himself on Instagram.



“when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay. have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” he captioned the photograph.



Lovato quickly responded in his comments, writing:



“Fine by me…”



Over this past weekend, Lovato also hit “Like” on a romantic post Ehrich put on Instagram about finding love in hard times.



It’s certainly safe to say these are hard times, considering the national Coronavirus pandemic and the related shutdown of nearly all schools and businesses across the country.



Last week, meanwhile, the brand new couple were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, with an insider close to Ehrich telling Us Weekly that the relationship is off to a strong start.



A second insider simply said the stars “met a few weeks ago” and things are going well so far.



Lovato was linked last year to model Austin Wilson, but the pair called it quits in December just weeks after making their romance Instagram official.



“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told People Magazine at the time, adding:



“She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”



Then, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, Lovato talked in general about the importance of loving oneself.



“I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” she said.



Continued the crooner:



“I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me.



“So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”



Amen, Demi. As they say, you can’t love someone else until you find a way to love yourself.



And if Max Ehrich is the person you’ve chosen to maybe love?



Hey, we took a close look at his six-pack above.



You could do a lot worse!