Max out a man cave with this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K TV—on sale for $370

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV—Fire TV Edition (TF-55A810U21) for just $370. (Photo: Toshiba) More

Ready to turn your favorite room into a cozy binge-watching haven? Right now, Amazon has this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV—Fire TV Edition (TF-55A810U21) on sale for $370, down from $450.

It’s showtime

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more without buying a separate device.

Even better? Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play A Quiet Place,” and she’ll make your wish come true. It’s also ideal for cord-cutters since streaming is already built-in.

“The picture quality is perfection and the sound quality is rich, full and a pleasure to listen to. There’s no tinny sound when the volume is turned up for music. I love that I only need one remote to go from antenna TV to streaming,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “The TV is a great buy and I’m very happy with it.”

The eye-popping colors will blow you away. (Photo: Amazon) More

Bright and vivid

This Toshiba smart TV features eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality—a rarity at this price point. There are three ports, so you can hook up a sound bar (for deeper and richer audio), a video game console and a Blu-ray player.

“This has been the best Amazon purchase by far,” raved another shopper. “We have been so happy with our purchase. Crystal clear picture, easy access to everything with Alexa and super easy to navigate with the remote or Fire TV app on our phones. I absolutely recommend this TV to anyone.”

Bottom line

This Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K TV—Fire TV Edition isn’t just the perfect living room TV—it would work well in a large bedroom, guest room or “man-cave” too.

“I got this TV for my man cave and was pleasantly surprised with how easy it was to set up and how well the SmartTV functions worked on my Wi-Fi network,” shared a savvy shopper.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.