Maxine Waters: Sister Who Died Of Coronavirus Was Not Tested Before Surgery

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Friday revealed how her older sister died from COVID-19 a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery on her hip in hospital, where she was not tested for the deadly coronavirus until after the operation.

“From that point she went down,” Waters told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes of her 86-year-old sibling Velma Moody, who was living in a St. Louis nursing home where The Washington Post reported she contracted the virus. “She was a matter of a couple of weeks and she was gone,” said Waters. “We buried her yesterday.”

The California congresswoman hailed Moody, the eldest of her 12 siblings, as “the best dancer in the neighborhood,” “a leader in the community” and “the one that was in charge of our home when our mother had to be in the hospital or off on business.”

(Check out Hayes’ interview with Waters above.)

Waters first revealed Moody was seriously ill and dying of the coronavirus while speaking in support of a relief bill on the House floor in late April.

“I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus,” she said. Watch the video here: