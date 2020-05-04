May the Fourth be with you: Here are the best Star Wars deals from across the internet

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Today is May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. For the uninitiated, May the Fourth is a play on “May the Force be with you,” one of the most iconic lines from the franchise, and it’s a day to celebrate all things Star Wars.

For those partaking in intergalactic festivities, we rounded up the best Star Wars deals from across the web. So if you’ve been eyeing that Star Wars mug or Darth Vader fitness tracker, now is the time to pick one up and show off your alliance.

Shop the Star Wars deals below— and may the force be with you.

As of May 4, Disney has added Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to their streaming service, Disney+. This means all nine movies in the complete Skywalker Saga are now available to stream for the first time ever, all in one place.

Want even more? All seven seasons of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated TV series are on Disney+ too, as well as the first season of The Mandalorian. Additionally, the Mouse House added Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series on the making of the hit TV show, if you’ve ever wondered how filmmakers brought Baby Yoda to the small screen.

Shop it: Disney+: The Entire Galaxy, Free with seven-day trial (starting at $7 per month), disneyplus.com

There’s nothing like the first cup of coffee in the morning. However, if you’re a Star Wars fan, nothing beats drinking your morning cup of joe in this heat-activated Star Wars mug. When you pour hot coffee (or any hot beverage for that matter), colorful lightsabers from Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu and more will magically appear on the mug.

Even if you’re not a member of the Resistance, you’ll love this adorable BB-8 Instant Pot. The 7-in-1 tool functions as a pressure and slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer. The mini size is perfect for side dishes and veggies. Not a fan of BB-8? You can get an Instant Pot emblazoned with a Stormtrooper, Chewbacca, or even Darth Vader.