Maya Angelou’s 92nd Birth Anniversary: Here Are Her 10 Best Inspirational Quotes

Renowned American poet, singer, memoirist, and civil rights activist Maya Angelou was born on April 4, 1928. Maya lived through her words, credited for a number of plays, movie as well as TV shows. However, she is most popularly known for her autobiography, written in a series of seven books.

From early childhood to her adulthood, Maya has revealed several key details of her life in the books. Apart from being a poet and writer, Maya was also a strong vocal leader for civil rights and has worked with equality rights defenders Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Her journey as a journalist is well reflected in her works.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, as Marguerite Annie Johnson, Maya breathed her last in May 2014. On her 92 nd birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of Dr Maya’s famous quotes to live by:

1. Just like moons and like suns, With the certainty of tides, Just like hopes

springing high, Still I ll rise.

2. I’ve learned that whenever I decide something with an open heart, I usually

make the right decision.

3. You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.

4. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you

did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

5. We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has

gone through to achieve that beauty.

6. If you’re always trying to be normal you will never know how amazing you can be.

7. Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.

8. A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be

anyone’s victim.

9. Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take but by the moments

that take your breath away.

10. Never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option.

