Mayor Isko Goes Green | Iconic MNL

Mayor Isko Moreno threaded an impoverished area in Manila while growing up. As the elected City Mayor of Manila, more popularly known to Filipinos as Yorme, he never wavered amidst adversities hurled at him for taking several steps in making a better version of the city he fondly calls his home and crowning glory. Bold and fearless, Yorme puts his heart and mind in anything he does – “Believe in yourself! You’ve got nothing to lose.”

Yorme recently signed Ordinance 8607 declaring the permanence of Arroceros Forest Park dubbed as the “Last lung of the City”, home to 61 tree varieties and 8,000 ornamental plants. The new ordinance forbids the cutting of trees and dumping of waste within the park. Part of his plan is to allocate P1 million solely for its preservation and maintenance away from urbanization and all these efforts stem from his greater plan to make Manila a “Green City”.

Yorme firmly believes in the power of nature. It’s no secret that he advocates on using natural products. No wonder, early this year Yorme became the newest brand ambassador of NOVUHAIR, Nature’s Answer to Hair Loss.

