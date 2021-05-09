McAfee Internet Security 2021, 3 Device, Antivirus Software, 3 Device Password Protection, 1 Year – Key Card



McAfee Internet Security provides protection that goes beyond award-winning antivirus, so you can enjoy your life online. Our comprehensive security software not only defends your Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS devices, but also guards you from phishing scams on the web. Stay safer on the web with our password manager, securing your credentials by generating and storing complex passwords, auto-filling your account info for faster logins. Designed to be consistently updated, McAfee security software will provide digital protection today in 2020, tomorrow in 2021 and beyond without the need to purchase a new product.

Secure internet browsing: Sidestep attacks before they happen with clear warnings of risky websites, links and files

Anti-spam: Say no to inbox-clogging junk mail with our built-in anti-spam filter

Cross-device protection: Enjoy peace of mind for all your devices. Protect up to 3 PCs, Macs, and mobile devices through a convenient online portal, using just one subscription

Free support: Get free customer support via phone, chat or online with your annual subscription

Physical key card delivery: Product with download code and activation instructions will be shipped to your address





