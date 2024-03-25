McCune Law Group Secures Settlement Following Lawsuit Against Social Media Influencer Tony Lopez on Behalf of Sexual Harassment Victims

ONTARIO, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — McCune Law Group (MLG), a consumer-focused firm specializing in Civil Rights, Employment Rights, and Sexual Harassment cases, has secured a settlement from a lawsuit filed in 2021 alleging TikTok star and former Hype House influencer Tony Lopez sexually harassed and collected explicit photographs of underage fans. The settlement was reached amicably between Lopez and the plaintiffs.

With more than twenty-three million followers on his accounts and over one billion likes, Lopez has a massive fanbase of mostly women and girls on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The lawsuit also claimed that there were reports of at least three other underage victims of his sexual harassment and that some reports state Lopez would invite minors to The Hype House mansion where he would sexually harass or assault them. In 2023, McCune Law Group Partner Michele Vercoski secured a confidential settlement on behalf of these underage victims. The lawsuit, which garnered widespread attention due to its sensitive nature, alleged acts of sexual misconduct perpetrated by Lopez.

Through diligent investigation and unwavering commitment to their clients, McCune Law Group navigated the complexities of the legal process to ensure that the voices of the victims were heard and respected. “We are proud to have achieved a favorable settlement in this case, which represents a crucial step towards healing and accountability,” states Michele Vercoski, “Our firm remains steadfast in our commitment to advocating for victims of sexual misconduct and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.” This successful resolution underscores McCune Law Group’s dedication to seeking justice and compensation for those who have suffered harm due to the negligent or intentional actions of others. MLG leveraged their expertise and resources to secure a settlement that not only provides financial compensation but also validates the experiences of the victims and reaffirms their rights.

McCune Law Group remains committed to advocating for the rights of survivors and holding accountable those who perpetrate acts of sexual misconduct. Through our unwavering dedication to justice, we continue to make strides towards a safer and more equitable society for all.

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG’s long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more.

