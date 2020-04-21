McDonald’s fan makes cheesy bites with a BABYBEL and breadcrumbs

Fast food fans across the country are missing their McDonald’s treats, with the chain remaining shut for a fourth week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But one savvy home cook has taken matters into his own hands and revealed a recipe for the chain’s cheesy bite snack, which uses just five ingredients and looks almost identical to the McDonald’s treat.

Rees Edwards-Caulier, from Devon, showcased his recipe online, tossing up a Babybel wheel in flour, eggs and breadcrumbs, before frying up the cheese in oil to make the tasty snack deliciously gooey.

He shared his recipe on Tiktok, wowing social media users with his take on the simple take on the cult-favourite.

TikTok user Rees Edwards-Caulier , from Devon, revealed that frying up Babybel with breadcrumbs makes cheese melts, making it look just like the real deal. In the clip, which Rees made with his girlfriend Kristy, the pair whisked an egg in container before dipping the Babybel in mix.

HOW TO MAKE A MCDONALD’S CHEESY BITES AT HOME INGREDIENTS One Babybel Flour Bread crumbs One egg Oil METHOD 1. Whisk egg 2. Roll Babybel in flour 3. Dip Babybel in egg 4. Cover Babybel in breadcrumbs 5. Fry Babybel in oil

The cheese bites, a popular snack with vegetarian diners, is on McDonald’s seasonal menu, meaning it reappears sporadically throughout the year.

In the clip, which Rees made with his girlfriend Kristy, the pair can be seen whisking an egg in a bowl before dunking the Babybel cheese into a bowl of flour.

Next, the pair rolled the in the whisked egg mixture, before dipping it in breadcrumbs.

Rees then fried the cheese in oil, before showing off the gooey texture of the bite by tearing it apart.

First, Rees rolled the cheese wheel in flour, before the home cook dipped the Babybel in a whisked up egg (right)

The video proved popular on TikTok and quickly racked up thousands of views.

One commented: ‘Looks delicious,’ while another wrote: ‘Can’t lie that looks amazing’ wrote another.

‘Doing this tonight’ added a third.

McDonald’s temporarily shut its branches up and down the UK almost a month ago on 24 March.

In the final stage of the simple recipe, the Babybel was dipped in breadcrumbs (left) before it was fried in oil (right)

The final results of the delicious gooey snack have wowed social media users, who said they couldn’t wait to try the recipe at home

The brand have since been sharing recipes for some of their most popular meals and snacks, including the Sausage and Egg McMuffin.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s put fans out of their misery by making the recipe public.

In a recipe shared with FEMAIL, McDonald’s revealed that all you need is an English muffin, 75g of sausage meat, two eggs and a slice of American cheese.

To make a hash brown for the side, all you need is potato and some olive oil.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s shared the recipe to show how to make a Sausage and Egg McMuffin at home

‘We’re not saying it will be as good as the real thing, but for now it’s the best way to keep those taste buds satisfied in lockdown,’ McDonald’s said in a statement.

It comes as dozens of fast food fans have taken to social media to share they miss the McDonald’s breakfast, with some attempting their own go at the tasty meal.

And the fast food chain isn’t the only one to share their secret recipes for their popular meals and snacks.

Elsewhere, Pizza Express has shared their recipe for their famous doughballs, while Greggs have revealed how to make their cheese bakes, and Ikea have shared the secret to creating their meatballs.