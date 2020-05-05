McDonald’s reveals first 15 restaurants to reopen for delivery only from next week

McDonald’s has revealed which UK restaurants will open for delivery on May 13 after shutting sites due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The first 15 restaurants reopening for McDelivery only, from 11am on Wednesday 13th May are: Chelmsford Riverside, Chelmsford Westway, Ipswich Cardinal Park, Boreham Interchange, Luton Leagrave, Watford Hertfordshire Arms, Chaul End Lane, Luton, Beechings Way, Gillingham, Sittingbourne Retail Park, Gillingham Bowaters, Tooting, Dalston, Welling, Harrow, Luton George Street.

Fries, Big Mac’s and cheeseburgers will be available to order but there will be no breakfast menu at the outset

As announced last week, these restaurants will be opening from 11am-10pm and will have a limited menu on offer. Customers will be able to order a range of favourites like cheesburgers, chicken nuggets and Big Macs. Vegetarian options will also be available including veggie dippers.

What will be included in McDonalds’ limited menu? Main Menu: Cheeseburger Hamburger Double Cheeseburger Big Mac Quarter Pounder with Cheese McChicken Sandwich Filet-O-Fish Chicken McNuggets Chicken Selects Vegetable Deluxe Veggie Dippers Sides & Desserts: Fries Mozzarella Dippers Core McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties) Fruit Bag

McDonald’s are introducing a range of security measures including:

·Perspex screens and floor markings will be introduced in specific areas

·Additional protective equipment including non-medical grade face masks

·All employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and contactless thermometers will be used to take temperatures on arrival at work for every shift

· Social distancing measures will be introduced for delivery and service partners.

McDonald’s will temporarily not be serving breakfast. The company said it will explore ways in which to help their employees safely change over menus and will reintroduce their breakfast menu as soon as possible.

McDonald’s furloughed 135,000 staff when it shut up shop temporarily in March.

Under government rules, food firms are allowed to operate as takeaway and delivery outlets under lockdown.

Other companies which have moved to limited store reopenings or delivery-only services include Five Guys, Nando’s, KFC and Burger King.

Pret A Manger recently announced plans to partially reopen as pressure grows for an exit plan from the lockdown ravaging the economy.

Their shops will open near hospitals and GP surgeries for delivery and takeaway services only.

But the high street bakery Greggs has postponed reopening 20 stores next week over fears of overcrowding.

Greggs said last week it was set to reopen some of its branches in the Newcastle area to test if it could operate without breaking social distancing rules, but has now changed its mind.