McPhee eyes better outing in Moto3

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Sprinta Racing Team rider John McPhee feels that he has made a major improvement in the Moto3 race before it all went quiet this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old Briton, who secured a second-place finish at the curtain-raiser Qatar GP race last month before the season was shelved, revealed that the flying start has been a source of motivation for him.

“We had a strong pre-season and worked a lot on our settings from last year.

“It’s the first time in my full racing career that I’ve ever had the same bike, the same team, the same people to work with. It’s been so valuable, ” said McPhee.

McPhee also acknowledged that he had build a strong tie with his teammate, Malaysian Khairul Idham Pawi, better known as KIP, both on and off the track, during the short duration.

Khairul returned for a full race this season after recuperating from a hand surgery following an accident during the Spanish GP at the Jerez circuit in Spain in May last year.

“I feel like we both have a lot of respect for each other.

“Of course, normally the first target for any rider is to beat your teammate but KIP and I, there’s a lot of respect and we’re both happy to help each other, ” he said.

“KIP is a two-time race winner in Moto3 and we know that he can be extremely strong at certain circuits and in certain conditions.

“I am expecting some great races between us this year, ” added McPhee, who currently is at home with his parents in Scotland.

On the Moto3 title contenders, he pointed out that several riders could pose a threat for him to chase for the title such as Italian rider Tony Arbolino of VNE Snipers, Aspar Team rider Albert Arenas of Spain and Japanese rider Ai Ogura of Honda Team Asia.

MotoGP race rights holder, Dorna Sports have recently rescheduled the MotoGP race, which will see the championships resume at the German GP from June 19-21. —Bernama.