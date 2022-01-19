Medalogix Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Medalogix, a premier data science and machine learning platform focused on the advancement of patient care within the home health, palliative, and hospice care setting, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Medalogix. This year, 89% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Medalogix is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are honored and excited to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority,” said President and CEO, Elliott Wood. “Medalogix is dedicated to our Mission of empowering individualized patient care with innovative, machine learning solutions that transform healthcare. We invest a lot in rallying the team around why this is important and the critical role each team member plays in growing the company and helping us achieve our mission. I’m proud that 91% of our employees responded saying “they believe they make a difference”. Working for a company culture where you believe you are making a difference with your profession is unique and important to us as an organization.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Join Medalogix

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: Medalogix.com/careers.

About Medalogix

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a one-of-a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The company’s five machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at https://medalogix.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employee’s report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medalogix-earns-2022-great-place-to-work-certification-301464038.html

SOURCE Medalogix

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

