Media Advisory: Access to High-Speed Internet Announcement for Simcoe County

NEW LOWELL, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ – Members of the media are invited to attend a announcement regarding access to high-speed internet with Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora, and Brian Saunderson, Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe—Grey, on behalf of the Honourable Lisa Thompson, Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. EST Location: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 516

5357 County Road 9,

New Lowell, ON L0M 1N0

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada