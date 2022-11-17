Media Advisory: Access to High-Speed Internet Announcement for Simcoe County

NEW LOWELL, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ – Members of the media are invited to attend a announcement regarding access to high-speed internet with Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora, and Brian Saunderson, Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe—Grey, on behalf of the Honourable Lisa Thompson, Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
|
Date:
|
Friday, November 18, 2022
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. EST
|
Location:
|
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 516
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada