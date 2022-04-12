MEDIA ADVISORY – Announcing Investment in Artificial Intelligence Solutions to Support Growing EV Energy Demand in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ – The Independent Electricity System Operator’s (IESO) President and Chief Executive Officer, Lesley Gallinger, will be joined by Hydro Ottawa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryce Conrad and Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Todd Smith, to announce a new pilot project in Ottawa that will focus on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to support growing electric vehicle (EV) energy demands.

Event Details:

This is an in-person, outdoor news conference. Representatives from BluWave-ai and project partners will be providing remarks. Media will be able to ask questions during the news conference. There will be EVs and EV chargers available to capture video and photographs.

Date:

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time:

2:00 p.m. ET

* Members of the media are asked to be on site no later than 1:45pm ET

Location:

Hydro Ottawa Headquarters

2711 Hunt Club Road

Ottawa, ON K1G 3S4

