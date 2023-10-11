Media Advisory: BMO Brings ETF Professionals and Personal Finance Experts Together for a Special YouTube Series for DIY Investors

Fall Into ETF Investing features education and insights from some of Canada’s top DIY personal finance experts and ETF professionals

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ – BMO ETFs, together with the Toronto Stock Exchange, will present two special editions of the popular ETF Market Insights weekly broadcast specifically for DIY investors, featuring investing tips and insights to help them make progress towards their investing goals.

Fall Into ETF Investing is a two-part series featuring thought-provoking discussion on topics such as investing in artificial intelligence, analyzing high-yielding investments and the growing popularity of dividend investing. Each segment features a personal finance influencer as a guest host and includes a range of experts, including tech specialist Ren Leggi from ARK Invest.

Register to view the show live or stream it live on BMO ETFs’ YouTube channel. All the episodes can be viewed on demand after the live broadcast.

Program Lineup: Fall Into ETF Investing

Friday, October 13, 2023 | 1:00PM ET

Episode One: Avoiding The Yield Trap

Special guest host Jessica Moorehouse, Millennial Money Expert, leads this panel discussion focusing on how DIY investors can avoid being lured into ‘yield traps’, offering practical tips on how to analyze the advertised distribution yield on an ETF, what to look for when picking yield-focused ETFs and red flags to watch out for when comparing high-yielding investments. The panel will also include Richard Ho, Vice President, ETF Distributions, BMO GAM and Andres Rincon, ETF Market Maker.

Episode Two: Rising Rates and Fixed Income ETFs: What You Need To Know

Special guest host Adrian Bar, CEO & Founder, Canadian in a T-Shirt will focus his discussion on fixed income ETFs, which are gaining popularity in this rising rate environment. Matt Montemurro, Portfolio Manager, Exchange Trade Funds, who specializes in fixed income and Marina Mets, Head of Americas, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Index Product Management, FTSE Russell, will also join the discussion. The panelists will focus on how rising rates affect fixed income investments, how to manage the fixed income segment of your portfolio and diversification techniques.

Friday, October 20, 2023 | 1:00PM ET

Episode Three: The Dividend Advantage

Special guest host Saijal Patel, Host, Strictly Money will dig into the world of dividends, which remain a staple among DIY investors as the asset class provides a stream of steady income and growth opportunities. The panel, which includes Chris Heakes, Head, Disciplined Equity and Portfolio Manager, BMO GAM, and Valerie Grimba, ETF Market Maker will discuss the different strategies dividend ETFs utilize and breakdown the tools investors can use to perform their own analysis of dividend ETFs.

Episode Four: Investing in Artificial Intelligence: Boom or Bust?

Special guest host Marissa Roberto, Host of Digital SportsCentre, TSN will be joined by innovation investment specialist Ren Leggi, Client Portfolio Manager, ARK Invest and Danielle Neziol Vice President, ETF Online Distribution, BMO GAM. They will focus on why ARK Invest believes we will see exponential growth in the AI space and why ETFs may be a good fit for investors who want to take advantage of this mega-growth opportunity.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

The sessions are for information purposes only. The information presented is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax or legal advice to any party. Particular investments and/or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to the individual’s investment objectives and professional advice should be obtained with respect to any circumstance.

The viewpoints expressed by the presenters represents their assessment of the markets at the time of recording. Their views are subject to change without notice at any time.The information provided herein does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an offer to sell securities nor should the information be relied upon as investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This communication is intended for informational purposes only.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF’s prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

