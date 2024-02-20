Media Advisory – CANADIAN HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE AND DISPLACED UKRAINIANS IN CANADA TWO YEARS AFTER RUSSIA'S FULL-SCALE INVASION

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ –

What:

Joint Press Conference of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress on Canadian humanitarian support for Ukraine , as of the 2nd Anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine .

Who:

Alexandra Chyczij , National President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), will discuss the efforts of organizations in the Ukrainian diaspora in supporting Ukraine’s humanitarian needs.

, National President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), will discuss the efforts of organizations in the Ukrainian diaspora in supporting humanitarian needs. Victor Hetmanczuk , Chair of the Board of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF), will highlight projects carried out in Ukraine and bordering countries over the last two years through Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal – joint effort of UCC and CUF, and will outline the work ahead for both the Appeal and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF).

, Chair of the Board of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF), will highlight projects carried out in and bordering countries over the last two years through Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal – joint effort of UCC and CUF, and will outline the work ahead for both the Appeal and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF). Yaroslav Baran , CUF Director , Chair of the Displaced Ukrainians in Canada Committee, will outline the humanitarian projects supporting displaced Ukrainians who fled the war and are sheltering in Canada .

CUF Director Chair of the Displaced Ukrainians in Committee, will outline the humanitarian projects supporting displaced Ukrainians who fled the war and are sheltering in . Dr. Oleh Antonyshyn , MD, FRCS(C), founder of the Canada Ukraine Surgical Aid Program (CUSAP) – a joint project of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre – will talk about the Foundation’s surgical missions carried out to date and the profile of devastating injuries suffered by Ukrainians in this war.

, MD, FRCS(C), founder of the Canada Ukraine Surgical Aid Program (CUSAP) – a joint project of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre – will talk about the Foundation’s surgical missions carried out to date and the profile of devastating injuries suffered by Ukrainians in this war. Oleksandr Shevchenko, Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, will speak about the war.

When:

21 February 2024 , 10:00a.m. – 11a.m. (EST)

Where:

Ukrainian National Federation, 145 Evans Avenue, Toronto, Ontario This is an in-person event, not configured for remote attendance

On 21 February, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation will provide an update on over $70M provided to date in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to Displaced Ukrainians in Canada through their joint effort – the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, launched in January of 2022.

The war in Ukraine continues with daily missile attacks across the country targeting the civilian population and infrastructure. The need for humanitarian aid is greater today even than it was two years ago. Canada continues to stand with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who are defending their right to exist as a sovereign and democratic nation.

Media are asked to pre-register by email: office@cufoundation.ca

SOURCE Canada-Ukraine Foundation

