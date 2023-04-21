MEDIA ADVISORY FOR ORLANDO APRIL 22, 2023 – A CELEBRATE THE EARTH STEM EVENT FOR CHILDREN

STEM FEST Presented by Blue Origin’s Club for the Future and STEM Global Action!

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Free, fun event that will inspire children to pursue STEM careers for the benefit of the Earth, and hands-on activities for children to engage with volunteer Club Ambassadors and learn about careers in the space industry and how space benefits Earth

WHAT:

Blue Origin’s Club for the Future and STEM Global Action partner to present a STEM FEST for students K-12 who will learn to design, build, and engage with 60 different STEM activities that include designing, building, and flying drones, and launching model rockets. Throughout the event, they will learn about wind energy, solar energy, coding, designing, and programming robots. Students and parents will hear about jobs and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields as they engage in hands-on activities and demonstrations.

WHO:

Gwen Griffin , Executive Director, Club for the Future

Blue Origin’s Club for the Future is a foundation whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space for the benefit of Earth. The Club and its partners are doing this through its Postcards to the Space program, space-focused events and lessons, and access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets.

STEM Global Action is a New Orleans -based, non-profit committed to expanding STEM education for all, including those in under-resourced communities. SGA is a campaign and network of affiliates that pursue STEM education for children, parents, and communities. SGA, along with its affiliates, has impacted more than 125,000 students, 20,000 families, and 5,100 schools across the U.S., and in five countries.

WHERE:

Barnett Park – 4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida

Parking is available in the main parking area by the Barnett Park Gym.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Esposito, 732-685-9222

Lucas Sonier: 337-661-1472

