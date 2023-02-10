Media advisory – Government of Canada to announce final direction to the CRTC

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ – Officials from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will hold a technical briefing for media regarding the final policy direction to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) following the proposed policy direction made last year. The briefing will take place via teleconference.
Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm (ET)
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information for the technical briefing.
