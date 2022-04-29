Media Advisory – Government of Canada to announce funding that supports the growing clean tech ecosystem in British Columbia

BURNABY, BC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will provide details on funding that helps local businesses enhance Canada’s competitiveness in clean technology and support the transition to a green economy.

The event will begin with a tour followed by a funding announcement. Minister Sajjan will be available to answer questions from the media following the funding announcement.

Event: Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks and announce details on funding that supports the clean tech ecosystem in British Columbia Date: Monday, May 2, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. PT Location: 2880 Production Way Burnaby, BC V5A 4T6

IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Facemasks must be worn and all public health guidelines must be respected at all times.

