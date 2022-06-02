Media Advisory – Government of Canada to announce funding to support clean innovation in the natural resources sectors
PRINCE GEORGE, BC, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will provide details on funding to strengthen the clean innovation ecosystem in Northern British Columbia.
The event will start with a tour, followed by the announcement. Following the announcement, Minister Sajjan will be available to answer questions from the media.

Event:

Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made

Date:

Friday, June 3, 2022

Time:

10:00 am

Location:

McCaffrey Hall

IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada