Media Advisory – Government of Canada to announce funding to support clean innovation in the natural resources sectors

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will provide details on funding to strengthen the clean innovation ecosystem in Northern British Columbia.

The event will start with a tour, followed by the announcement. Following the announcement, Minister Sajjan will be available to answer questions from the media.

Event: Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made

to support clean technology innovation in the natural resource sectors in British

Columbia Date: Friday, June 3, 2022 Time: 10:00 am Location: McCaffrey Hall

University of Northern British Columbia

3333 University Way

Prince George, BC IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any

symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who

has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Facemasks must be worn and all

public health guidelines must be respected at all times.

