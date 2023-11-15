Media Advisory – Government of Canada to announce support to grow the clean technology sector in Burnaby

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will attend the Burnaby Business Excellence Awards where he will announce funding for an innovative Burnaby-based business that is supporting clean energy development.
The event will feature remarks from the Minister, followed by media availability.
|
Event:
|
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and
|
Date:
|
Thursday, November 16, 2023
|
Time:
|
6:30pm
|
Location:
|
Hilton Vancouver Metrotown
|
6083 McKay Avenue
|
Burnaby, BC
Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada