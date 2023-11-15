Media Advisory – Government of Canada to announce support to grow the clean technology sector in Burnaby

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will attend the Burnaby Business Excellence Awards where he will announce funding for an innovative Burnaby-based business that is supporting clean energy development.

The event will feature remarks from the Minister, followed by media availability.

announce funding to help grow the clean technology sector in Burnaby. Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 6:30pm Location: Hilton Vancouver Metrotown 6083 McKay Avenue Burnaby, BC

