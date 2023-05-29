Media Advisory – Government of Canada to Hold Media Availabilities on the Accord Acts Amendments

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ – On Tuesday, May 30, there will be two media availabilities regarding the bill entitled An Act to amend the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act and to make consequential amendments to other acts.

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

11–11:30 a.m. ET, officials from Natural Resources Canada will hold a technical briefing for members of the media. The briefing will take place via teleconference.

At 1:30 p.m. ET, Minister Wilkinson, along with Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change; Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Labour; and Lisen Bassett, Marine Renewables Canada’s Policy and Communications Lead, will deliver brief remarks and hold a media availability in Room 135-B of the West Block, ahead of Question Period.

Media are asked to contact NRCan Media Relations at media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information for the technical briefing.

