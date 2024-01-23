MEDIA ADVISORY – Government of Canada to Make a Net-Zero Funding Announcement in Peterborough, Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ – Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Whitby, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement for new construction in Peterborough. Media availability will follow.

Date: January 24, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location:

Fire Station #2

100 Marina Boulevard

Peterborough, Ontario K9H 6M6

Note that the event is on an active construction site. Please bring your own protective gear; a hard hat and safety/steel-toe boots are required.

