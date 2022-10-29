Media advisory – Government of Canada to make announcement about an important investment to support and expand 5G technology in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ – Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, will make an announcement on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, about strengthening Canada’s position as a leader in 5G and digital innovation.
|
Date:
|
Monday, October 31, 2022
|
Time:
|
10:00 am (ET)
|
Location:
|
EXFO
|
2500 Alfred-Nobel Boulevard
|
Saint-Laurent, Quebec
The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.
Members of the media who plan on attending the event in person must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at [email protected] by Sunday, October 30, at 4 pm (ET). Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.
Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada